ICC Announces Changes to World Cup Schedule

Jun 02, 2021, 13:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that the Men's ODI Cricket World Cup will be expanded to 14 teams for the 2027 and 2031 editions. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will also be expanded to include 20 teams.

ICC Men’s ODI World Cup format:
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be divided into two groups of seven teams, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage, followed by the semi-finals and final. This is the same format used in the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup format:
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super Eights stage, which will be followed by the knockout phases of semi-finals and a final.

Champions Trophy format:
The Champions Trophy will feature two groups of four teams, semi-finals, and a final, like in previous seasons.

List of ICC events from 2024-2031:
Year     Men'sTeam                                            Women's Team                                       U19
2024    T20 World Cup                                        T20 World Cup                               Men's ODI World Cup
2025    Champions Trophy                                  Cricket World Cup                        Women's T20 WorldCup
          World Test Championship Final           

2026     T20 World Cup                                          T20 World Cup                            Men's Cricket World Cup   
2027     Cricket World Cup,                                    T20 Champion Trophy                  Women's T20 World Cup

           World Test Championship Final

2028          T20 World Cup                                       T20 World Cup                   Men's Cricket World Cup   

2029          Champions Trophy,                                T20 Champion Trophy          Women's T20 WorldCup
            World Test Championship Final

2030           T20 World Cup                                  T20 World Cup                        Men's Cricket World Cup           
2031     Cricket World Cup,                                 T20 Champions Trophy       Women's T20 World Cup
            World Test Championship Final
 

Advertisement
Back to Top