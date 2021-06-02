ICC Announces Changes to World Cup Schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that the Men's ODI Cricket World Cup will be expanded to 14 teams for the 2027 and 2031 editions. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will also be expanded to include 20 teams.

ICC Men’s ODI World Cup format:

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be divided into two groups of seven teams, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage, followed by the semi-finals and final. This is the same format used in the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup format:

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super Eights stage, which will be followed by the knockout phases of semi-finals and a final.

Champions Trophy format:

The Champions Trophy will feature two groups of four teams, semi-finals, and a final, like in previous seasons.

List of ICC events from 2024-2031:

Year Men'sTeam Women's Team U19

2024 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Men's ODI World Cup

2025 Champions Trophy Cricket World Cup Women's T20 WorldCup

World Test Championship Final

2026 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Men's Cricket World Cup

2027 Cricket World Cup, T20 Champion Trophy Women's T20 World Cup

World Test Championship Final

2028 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Men's Cricket World Cup

2029 Champions Trophy, T20 Champion Trophy Women's T20 WorldCup

World Test Championship Final

2030 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Men's Cricket World Cup

2031 Cricket World Cup, T20 Champions Trophy Women's T20 World Cup

World Test Championship Final

