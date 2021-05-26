I Am Her Mate, Not Master: Irfan Pathan On Wife's Insta Picture

Irfan Pathan, a former Indian all-rounder, can play great shots on the field and off the field too. He answered all the comments that came in for the Instagram post shared by his wife. Irfan is quite active on social media. He often shares his family pictures with his fans. Irfan Pathan's wife, Safa Baif, recently shared a photo on Instagram in which her face was blurred but Pathan's and son's faces were not.

After seeing the post, fans criticised Irfan Pathan for not allowing his wife to reveal her face. Irfan responded on Twitter and said this was his wife's choice and wrote, "I'm her mate, not her master".

"This picture was posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting a lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this picture by her choice. And Yes, I’m her mate, not her master," tweeted Irfan Pathan.

Meanwhile, the Pathan brothers: Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan are donating oxygen concentrators, food, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders through the Pathan foundation.