Hyderabad Ranji Player Ashwin Yadav No More, Condolences Pour in

Hyderabad cricketer Ashwin Yadav passed away on Saturday. The 33-year-old fast bowler suffered a cardiac arrest. He played his first Ranji Trophy match back in 2007.

Playing his first Ranji Trophy match back in 2007, this bowler took many wickets in the followings matches in 2008-2009. He took as many as 34 wickets during this time. Yadav’s match against Mumbai in 2009 was his last Ranji match. After that, he continued playing for SBI in league matches.

Yadav has a wife and three sons. Condolences are pouring in for his family as people share their messages on Twitter.

“Devastated to hear the news of #Ashwinyadav passing away. A Very jovial and fun-loving guy, a team man to the core, punched way above his skills as a fast bowler. I pray to God for strength in his family. #gonetooearly #OmShanti. You will be missed,” wrote coach R Sridhar.