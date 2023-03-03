Hyderabad: North Zone Wins IDCA 4th One-Day National Zone Cricket C’ship for Deaf 

Hyderabad: North Zone won the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 4th One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship for Deaf organised in Hyderabad.

The final match was played betweenNorth Zone and South Zone on 3rd March 2023 in which the latter was defeated by 43 runs.

Following the match, the participants were felicitated at the Babu Rao Sagar Cricket Ground Road, Peerzadiguda Uppal, Hyderabad.

While Kuldeep Singh from North Zone was awarded Man of the Match as well as Man of the Series, Samiullah Khan of West Zone was adjudged as the Best Batsman of the Series and Sudarshan of South Zone was bestowed with the honour of Best Bowler of the Series.

Teams from all five zones of the country- North, South, East, West and Central India participated in this five-day championship which culminated on 3rd March.

The championship was hosted by Telangana Deaf Cricket Association (TDCA).

Speaking about the championship, Mr Sumit Jain, President, IDCA asserted, “We are delighted to close this very successful tournament with the support of our local host, Telangana Deaf Cricket Association (TDCA). It was a wonderful experience to be in Hyderabad with 80 players from East, West, North, South and Central zone teams at the ‘IDCA 4th One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship for Deaf’. Congratulations to the winning team…..and the runner up team. IDCA is grateful for all teams & officials sporting spirit who participated wholeheartedly in this championship.”

Ms Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “Our endeavour & aim is to promote our social campaign for disability sport, ‘Cricket for a Cause’. We are delighted to welcome at the closing ceremony our Guest of Honours, Mr. Ashish Naredi, Chairman & Founder, INDIC International School and Ms. Anandita Sinha, Head, Communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad).”

