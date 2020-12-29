Hyderabad Cricketer Siraj Creates History In Australia, First India Debutant To Take 5 Test Wickets

Mohammed Siraj became India's first debutant to pick five wickets in a Test match when he finished the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia. Siraj was praised by many former Australian cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Brett Lee, Allan Border and others for his extraordinary performance in the Melbourne test.

The 26 year old Mohammed Siraj who replaced Mohammed Shami and he became the 298th player to represent India in the Test format.

On the first day, Siraj picked the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameroon Green in the first innings and Travis Head and Nathan Lyon in the second innings.

Ricky Ponting said that, "Siraj looks very much like a Test match bowler”, Allan Border added that “Siraj will be in international cricket for the long haul."

Siraj after Monday’s play said that, “With a senior around, the junior always finds help. After every ball, Bumrah was coming to me and giving me confidence, telling me to focus on every ball and be easy. He asked me to not give anything away and kept telling me, ‘you are doing good, have patience and keep bowling well’. That is what he told me."

Siraj said that after the third day's play, he focused on bowling dot balls and maiden overs. He further added that he doesn't want to try anything different.

Mohammed Siraj, Hyderabad plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore and the India national cricket team.

Siraj's father passed away in November and Ismail, the brother of Indian fast bowler said that, “It was my (late) father’s dream that Siraj should represent India in Tests … he always wanted to see him (Siraj) in blue and white jersey to represent the nation, so our dream got fulfilled today.”