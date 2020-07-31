How Will The Indian Premier League Outcome Be Affected If Played Outside India

Indian Premier League 2020

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was postponed earlier on this year and the wait is finally over for the tournament being re-scheduled. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have worked tirelessly with the tournament organisers and Indian government on doing everything to deliver the IPL in 2020 in India, however the venue is now going to be the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

One other issue to be confirmed was the start and finish date of the IPL in 2020 as the cricket calendar has been heavily congested with many other tournaments looking to re-schedule following postponements earlier on this year. The key reason the IPL 2020 will now go ahead is that the ICC World Cup of T20 has been rescheduled for 2021, therefore leaving a gap for the IPL 2020 to go ahead.

The planned start date for the IPL in 2020 is set to be September 19th and then the final will be played out on November 8th. The 60 match tournament will be played overseas for the first time in over 10 years and it won’t be the same given the lack of local supporters cheering on their teams from the stands and bringing huge passion to game.

Mumbai Indians dominance

When the Indian Premier League of 2020 does begin the Mumbai Indians will be the team to beat this year as they have won three of the last four finals. Last year the Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in the final winning by a single run. Mumbai Indians scored 149 runs losing 8 wickets in the process and the opposition could only manage 148 for the loss of 7 wickets.

In what was a fitting finish to the tournament the man of the match was Kieron Pollard who scored 41 runs off 25 balls which gave Mumbai Indians a decent total to defend. Shane Watson scored 80 runs for Chennai Super Kings but it wasn’t quite enough to land the trophy for them.

In 2018 it was the Chennai Super Kings who landed the trophy and it was Shane Watson once again who shone with the bat in the final. He scored 50 runs off 32 balls and was the star player for the

Indian Premier League 2020 preview

The big question to be answered is Are Mumbai Indians going to win the Indian Premier League again in 2020? Their odds at Sportsbookreview are +400 and it would be a 5th win in the tournament if they were to do so.

The key players for Mumbai Indians are likely to be Rohit Sharma who will be the captain. He will look to lead his team to top position in the group stage then win the knock out matches to land the trophy. Kieron Pollard, who has made a huge impact for Mumbai Indians in the past is also one of the top T20 players in the world and will likely be a big player again this year.

Hyderabad Sunrisers are next in the betting and will looking to take the crown from Mumbai Indians this year. They won the tournament in 2016 and will have Kane Williamson as their captain and other stars include David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. These talented overseas players as well as home grown players can give the holders a scare or two in battling it out for victory.

MS Dhoni captains the Chennai Super Kings who will be looking to win back the IPL title having won it in 2019 and they have a superb talented squad to deliver a good tournament. Shane Watson & Dwayne Bravo will be looking to put up a number of top scores with the bat this year and Josh Hazelwood can then use his skills to take many wickets.

Predictions for Indian Premier League in 2020

With the Indian Premier League not being played in India, this could well affect the dominance of the Mumbai Indians. The different types of wickets and conditions may indeed level out the excellence in their team and could lead to one of the other teams to take the title.

Playing abroad could well be level playing field and teams like Dehli Capitals or Kolkata Knight Riders could spring a surprise. With no supporters in the stadiums, the extra support it had given teams in the past will be gone and this can give confidence to others.

Expect the tournament to be an open one and it wouldn’t be surprising if one of the outsiders landing the trophy this year.