How Much Will Indian Men And Women Domestic Cricketers Earn After BCCI Hike?

BCCI Hikes Fee of Domestic Cricketers: Secretary Jay Shah stated that the BCCI has hiked the match fee for domestic players. Senior men's cricketers who've played more than 40 matches will earn ₹60,000 per day for being in the playing XI, while those who have played 21-40 matches will get ₹50,000 for being in the playing XI. Senior women cricketers will get ₹20,000 per day for being in the playing XI. Under-19 men's players will get ₹20,000 per day for being in the playing XI.

Shah stated in a tweet, "I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers.Seniors – INR 60,000 (for more than 40 matches). Under 23- INR 25,000 Under 19 – INR 20,000."

I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers. Seniors – INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23- INR 25,000 Under 19 – INR 20,000#BCCIApexCouncil — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 20, 2021

"Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 domestic season will get 50% additional...fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation," Shah also added.