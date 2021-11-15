How Much Prize Money Did T20 World Cup Winning Team And Runner Up Get?

T20 World Cup: This occasion will be remembered with pride and excitement by every Australian fan. For, in the deserts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Aaron Finch and his team made history when they defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup final to win their first T20 World Cup title.

Let us now turn our attention to the tournament's finances and the prize money that each team will get.

Winners A total of $1.76 million was awarded to Australia, including $160,000 for winning four Super 12 matches and $1.6 million for winning the tournament. New Zealand, the runner-up, got $960,000, while Pakistan and England, the losing semi-finalists, received $600,000 and $560,000, respectively. Sri Lanka received a total of $270,000, including a bonus for their Round 1 wins.