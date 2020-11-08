How Much Did Losing Team RCB Get After IPL Eliminator

In a rather disappointing outing, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was knocked out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. RCB had lost their four matches including the Eliminator match. Starting from the season the Royal Challengers won 7 matches out of 10 and it seemed to be poised in a right position to crack the title. However, the expectations were different and they did not win a single match after that. Based on the run rate they reached the playoffs in fourth place but the team ended their journey in the eliminator game.

After the match ended, the RCB players gathered in the dressing room and bid farewell to this season. Skipper Kohli recalled the positives and AB De Villiers apologised to the fans for not making it to the finals. “There’s a lot of positives which we will thank on board moving forward. To all our RCB fans, thank you for supporting us and always being behind us,” said AB de Villiers. The Royal Challengers Team tweeted their last dressing room video.

Check out the video here:

A memorable campaign came to a disappointing end, but the RCB players savour the final moments together in the dressing room before they fly out of Dubai. PS: After about 80 consecutive days, this is our final 9 AM video for the #IPL#PlayBold #Dream11IPL #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/BfZ5FrHWPH — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Skipper, Indian batsman Virat Kohli is facing serious criticism from all ends. Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir feels that Virat Kohli should step down from his RCB captaincy. He pointed out that from the last eight years the team failed to win a single title. For this the captain needs to take accountability, Gambhir said in a live interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

“The problem starts from the top not from the management and staff” You’re the leader and captain. When you’re accepting the credit, you have to accept the criticism as well. The situation would have been different if Devadutt Padikkal hadn’t missed Williamson's catch. Even after trying to catch it, which was, quite tough, showing this young player as a reason is a failure for leadership in IPL, some cricket fans are saying in social media circles.