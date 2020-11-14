Here's How Indian team Is Celebrating Diwali In Australia

Indian team landed in Sydney on Thursday. Currently, the team is in self-quarantine in Pulman hotel for the next two weeks. The team is likely to start the first training session in Australia on Saturday.

Want to know how the Indian team is celebrating their Diwali? If the situation would have been normal then the Indian team would have been invited by the High Commission of India in Australia to celebrate the festival. But, as the players are in quarantine and bio-secure bubble, they are neither allowed to go outside nor meet any outsider.

According to the sources, the Indian team management will organize a small party in the hotel itself to celebrate Diwali. Players like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara, travelled to Australia along with families. The family members of the cricketers will also attend the get-together. Fans spotted the players getting into the bus and posted pictures on their Instagram Pages.

India will start the tour with three ODI's followed by three T20I's and four Test series. The 3 ODIs will be played on November 27, 29 and December 2 and the T20Is will be on December 4, 6 and 8.