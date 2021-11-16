Hardik Pandya Says I am A Law Abiding Citizen

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya was reportedly stopped by the Mumbai Customs department and questioned over the two wrist watches worth crores in his possession. This happened on Sunday when Hardik Pandya was on his way back Dubai where the Indian Cricket team took part in the T20 World Cup.

Rumours were abuzz that the cricketer failed to produce bill receipts for the puchase of the wrist watches which were being carried by him and worth crores.

However, Hardik took to Twitter to rubbish all allegations and said that he is a law abiding citizen and all the rumours floating around are false. Have a look at what Hardik has to say...