The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media on Thursday to share a good news. Hardik and Natasa have been blessed with a baby boy. He shared the image of his new born son and captioned it as, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on 1st January. They got engaged in Dubai and in May they revealed that were expecting a baby.

Shikar Dhawan reacted to Hardik's new post and wrote "Congratulations my brother Hardik Pandya on the birth of your son! Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you. Hope everyone is healthy."

Virat Kohli commented as, "Congratulations you both."

Krunal Pandya, Sania Mirza, Kuldeep, Suniel Shetty and various other celebs reacted to the post shared by Hardik Pandya. Here is the first photo of Hardik's son.

Hardik and Natasa have been sharing some working out together videos and also some of the funny conversations between them during the lockdown period.

Hardik Pandya was set to return to the field in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL). The all-rounder hasn't been playing international cricket since September 2019. He had recovered during the 2019 World Cup and had skipped the Caribbean Tour.

Hardik Pandya suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup. He recovered to play 2019 IPL and the World Cup but the injury resurfaced. Pandya underwent a successful surgery in London in October 2019.