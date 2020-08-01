Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, blessed with baby boy on Thursday. One of the cutest celebrity couples and they share a cool bond. Hardik took to his social media on Thursday to share that Natasa has given birth to a baby boy. The Indian all rounder and Natasa Stankovic, who announced their engagement on 1st January and in May, they said that they were expecting a baby.

Hardik who became father seems to be enjoying his new duties. He shared a photo on his Instagram story in which one could see him shopping for his newborn son. He tagged Natasa and wrote, "Baby's diapers are on the way". In the photo, one could spot baby diapers lying on the back seat of his car. Just a day before Natasa gave birth to a baby boy, Hardik shared the picture with his partner on their way to the hospital. Here is the photo.

On the professional front, Hardik Panday has been out of action due to an injury since September 2019 and now the coronavirus pandemic gave him the much-needed break. However, he is all set to make his comeback representing his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya is one of the key players in the Mumbai Indians team and IPL is going to start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 19.