Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the Indian cricketers are all home and are spending time with their dear ones. They are staying active on social media and are treating fans with some interesting stuff. Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is no exception. He is posting different videos on his social media.

On Saturday, Harbhajan shared a super cool video in which one could see young boy's football skills. He captioned the video as, "Unbelievable skill at his age.. another great in years to come??" The little boy is seen doing kick-ups and with much ease, he completed the task. Here is the video shared by Harbhajan.

Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty commented on the video as, "Praaaji lagda hai tussi Brazil gaye ho!"

Kick-ups or Keep-ups - The skill of an individual to play the football using feet, lower legs, chest, shoulders and head without allowing the ball to hit the ground. Most of footballers practice kick-ups during their training sessions.

Indian cricketer is stepping into the world of Tamil Cinema with the film, Friendship. He will be seen along with Bigg Boss fame Losliya Mariyanesan. Recently, the makers of the flick have released a song titled, 'Superstar Anthem' and the song is a tribute to Rajinikanth. The story of the film revolves around sports and college life. Arjun Sarja and Sathish will be seen in the key roles in the film. John Paul Raj and Sham Surya are the directors of the flick and it is financed by JPR and Stalin under the banner Seantoa Studios and Cinemaass Studio. Here is the song.

Harbhajan Singh who plays for Chennai Super Kings team in Indian Premier League cricket maintains a good relationship with Tamil fans. The Indian off-spinner will also be seen in Santhanam's 'Dikkilona' film.