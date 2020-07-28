Over the last few days, not only commoners but also celebrities have taken to social media to express their concern over the abnormally high electricity bills they got during this lockdown period. We have seen many Bollywood celebs expressing dissatisfaction over the rise in the electricity bill. Now Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also joined the list.

Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "Itna Bill pure mohalle ka lga diya kya ?? ALERT: Your Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Bill for 152857575 of Rs. 33900.00 is due on 17-Aug-2020. To pay, login to Net/Mobile Banking>BillPay normal Bill se 7 time jyada ??? Wah."

The fast-spinner claimed that the electricity bill sent to him was seven times what it used to be. Here is the tweet.

Itna Bill pure mohalle ka lga diya kya ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum 😳😳😳ALERT: Your Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Bill for 152857575 of Rs. 33900.00 is due on 17-Aug-2020. To pay, login to Net/Mobile Banking>BillPay normal Bill se 7 time jyada ??? Wah — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 26, 2020

Earlier, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu also alleged that she had received an inflated electricity bill for the month of June, several other celebrities such as Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Amyra Dastur, Dino Morea, and Kamya Punjabi shocked over the inflated electricity bills.

On the professional front, Harbhajan will be back in game with IPL 2020 which is going to start in the UAE. Indian cricketer is stepping into the world of Tamil Cinema with the movie, Friendship. Losliya Mariyanesan will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Recently, the makers of the movie have released a song titled, 'Superstar Anthem' and the song is a tribute to Rajinikanth. The story of the film revolves around sports and college life. Arjun Sarja and Sathish will be seen in the key roles in the film. John Paul Raj and Sham Surya are the directors of the flick and it is financed by JPR and Stalin under the banner Seantoa Studios and Cinemaass Studio.