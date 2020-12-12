Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: 7 Things You Didn't Know About Yuvi

Hey! It’s Indian cricketer Yuvaraj Singh aka Yuvi's Birthday. Happy Birthday to the former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The left-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler has turned a year older. Yuvraj Singh's debut on 3 October 2000 and he announced his retirement in 2019. In his 19 years career, he played under different captains and became the promising player to Indian Team.

Here are the 7 things you don’t know about Yuvi

1. Yuvraj Singh is the son of former Indian fast bowler and Punjabi actor Yograj Singh

2. Yuvraj worked as a child actor in Punjabi movies

3. Yuvraj Singh worked as a voice artist in the Bollywood movie Jumbo, which was produced by Akshay Kumar.

4. He wanted to learn roller skating in his childhood. Even Yuvi won the National U-14 Roller Skating Championship but his father asked him to focus on cricket.

5. The all-rounder is the only Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar who has been signed by the English county team Yorkshire

6. Here is the coincidence. He had born on the 12th day of 12 month. His birth time was 12 noon in Chandigarh’s 12th sector. He jersey number was 12.

7. Yuvraj Singh wrote a book named ‘The Test Of My Life ’

