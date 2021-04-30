Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes Pour In For Mumbai Indians Captain

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 34th birthday today (April 30). Fans, friends, and well-wishers are wishing the team India's opening batsman and limited-overs vice-captain. Born in 1987, he is an absolute nightmare for bowlers and holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket (264).

He made his international debut in 2007 against Ireland. He has played 38 Tests, 227 ODIs, and 111 T20Is for India. In ODIs, he has 9205 runs and he has hit 29 hundreds in the 50-over format. The right-hander was a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad, also has four centuries to his name in the shortest format of the game. Currently, Rohit is the captain of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and shared a special video, featuring some of Rohit's best pull shots, to extend birthday wishes. "Could watch this all day Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45." Here is the tweet.

Could watch this all day 😍 Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RsihxBvnmL — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2021

The Mumbai Indians official Twitter page wished Rohit Sharma with the caption, "Setting the stage on fire whenever and wherever he walks in – the name is Ro-HIT Sharma. Happy Birthday, Captain."

Indian Pacer, Khaleel Ahmed tweeted as, "Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records Hundred points symbol. Happy birthday brother @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay."

Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records 💯. Happy birthday brother @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay pic.twitter.com/k6VcDizSgz — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2021

Here are some more tweets from Twitter.

Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit! Can't wait to recreate this!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/OP961EtkKh — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/5wtgrhUsbn — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

👕 364 international appearances

🏏 14,029 runs

🙌 39 centuries Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness 🤗- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/lNlGfYN9aa — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020