Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Team India Pacer's Top 5 Bowling Performances

Happy Birthday, Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 for his Mumbai Indians team, and he hasn't looked back since. He was a valuable asset to his squad because of his distinctive bowling action and ability to bowl frugal overs, even in death overs. In succeeding IPL seasons, domestic cricket, and ultimately in the Indian national team during the 2015-16 tour of Australia, the pacer continued his strong form. Bumrah made his Test debut a few years later and quickly established himself as a key member of the Indian team across all formats. Bumrah has contributed some keywords to the cause of Indian triumphs in his brief career.

As we take a look back at his career and identify some of his most memorable periods as he celebrates his 28th birthday today:

Against Sri Lanka, he went 5 for 27

After winning the toss in the third ODI of the series, Sri Lanka chose to bat first to put up a competitive score. Bumrah, on the other hand, had other ideas for the game.

In the fourth over of the game, Bumrah claimed his first victim, bowling Niroshan Dickwella for a score of 13. In the eighth over, he removed Kusal Mendis and went on to claim a fiver in the match. Bumrah's tight bowling helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 217/9, a mark that the visitors quickly chased down.

2017: 3 for 14 vs England

India put up a massive 202 runs in this series decider while batting first. England appeared to be under pressure to post a huge total, and Yuzuvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah's superb spells took care of the rest.

While Chahal finished with six wickets, Bumrah removed three batters while allowing only 14 runs in 2.3 overs. England was bowled out for 127 runs, and the hosts won by 75 runs.

2019: 3-16 vs. Australia

Australia seemed to be on their way to an easy victory against India, chasing a score of just 127 runs. On the other hand, Bumrah bowled a terrific spell and made life difficult for the Australians. The final ball narrowed down what appeared to be an easy victory. Even though the Australians won the match, Bumrah's 3 for 16 in four overs added to the contest's entertainment value.

2018: 6 for 33 and 3 for 53 vs Australia

In one of his most famous red-ball periods, Bumrah blasted through Australia's batting order, which was already under pressure from India's 443. Bumrah took six wickets in the first innings before returning to take three more in the second.

Against the West Indies, he went 6 for 27

Bumrah took seven wickets in this match, six of which came in the first innings. The pacer went through the entire Wisconsin top-order batting lineup, striking out all five hitters. The hosts never recovered from Bumrah's strikes and were dismissed for just 117 in reply to India's first-innings total of 416.