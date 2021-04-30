Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma turned 34 today as the cricket fraternity, his former and current teammates and other celebs wished him luck. He is called as one of the most destructive batsmen in modern-day cricket. He gave his best in each and every match. Besides cricket, he is an active supporter of animal welfare campaigns. He is the official Rhino Ambassador for WWF-India and is a member of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). He has worked with PETA in its campaign to raise awareness of the plight of homeless cats and dogs in India.

Sharma was born on 30 April 1987 in Bansod, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Rohit Sharma made his first-class debut for India A against New Zealand A at Darwin in July 2006. To date, Rohit Sharma had played 376 international matches (38 Test, 227 ODI, 111 T20I) and scored 40 centuries (7 Test, 29 ODI, 4 T20I).

Tollywood heroine Eesha Rebba took to her Twitter and wished Rohit Sharma. Here is the tweet made by Eesha.

The hashtag, #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma trended on Twitter. See how Twitterrati is wishing their favourite star.

"Smile everybody, Smile. Whether we win, whether we loose. We gotta smile , we gotta smile " - @ImRo45 You never fail to make us happy and so on your special day we wish you nothing but happiness and laughter in your life. 34 years of Hitman 🥂

