Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament is not happening now but every other day, there is news on IPL and the hype surrounding the cash-rich cricket league refuses to die down. Now, the latest buzz doing the rounds is about who the highest has paid player in IPL. According to Inside Sports Money Ball, till now in the IPL history, Former Indian Player MS Dhoni is the highest-paid player.

He led two teams as the captain in IPL. When IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was suspended for two years, Dhoni was the captain for Rising Pune Supergiants. By playing under the two franchises, he is said to have earned around Rs. 137 crores.

In 2008, when the IPL started, the CSK franchise bought him for Rs 6 crores. But in IPL 13 season, he earned Rs 15 crores. It shows Dhoni is the most sought after player and also the most promising one for CSK. Keeping advertisements aside, MS Dhoni has earned the said amount just for playing in IPL.

In this list, Rohit Sharma is in second place who is the captain of the Mumbai Indians IPL team and had earned Rs 131 crores. Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Banglore Captain is in third place with Rs 127 crores.