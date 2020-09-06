It seems now that MS Dhoni wants to prepare his successor for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has said that grooming the next captain for CSK has been at the back of Dhoni's mind for some time now.

“I know it’s been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It’s just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger,” Bravo told a news channel when asked about a successor.

Dhoni has been CSK's captain in all the 10 seasons. Under his leadership, CSK won the cash-rich league thrice. In the last edition, they finished runner-up after losing to Mumbai Indians.

Suresh Raina has been the official vice-captain of the team for the past few years. This year, Raina has pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons. This year, CSK is yet to name a new vice-president or a replacement for him in the squad.

The IPL starts from September 19 in the UAE.

Bravo also said that the team doesn't feel pressure under MS Dhoni.

“We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise). We don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don’t feel under pressure with MS (Dhoni) as captain,” Bravo said.

“I think CSK has one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other’s success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK," he added.