The batting legend Sachin Tendulkar made sure to remember all his special friends in his life. He took to Twitter to share an adorable photo. It wasn't a single photo of Sachin but he shared a cute childhood photo. He captioned the photo as, "Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun's going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you. For me, every day is Friendship Day." Here is the tweet.

For me, everyday is #FriendshipDay. pic.twitter.com/i80PIT6Knu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2020

A day before friendship day, Rohit Sharma announced that he is going to answer questions asked by his fans on Twitter. He shared a video and captioned it as, Let’s celebrate Friendship Day together guys... Send me your questions using #AskRo and I will answer as many as I can tomorrow." Here is the tweet.

Let’s celebrate Friendship Day together guys 🤗 Send me your questions using #AskRo and I will answer as many as I can tomorrow 😃 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 1, 2020

Chennai Super Kings shared a video on Twitter and extended Friendship Day greeting. Here is the video. The CSK captioned the video as, "F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay." Here is the video.

Suresh Raina took to his Twitter and shared the video of Chennai Super Kings and wrote as, Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us Chennai IPL. MS Dhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy Friendship Day!See you soon!"