KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi announced on Twitter.

The 45-year-old played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's COVID-19 cases reached 132,405 after a record 6,472 new infections were detected, the country's health ministry said on Saturday. A total of 88 people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,551,

The Ministry of National Health Services said a record 29,850 tests were done in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country to 839,019. A total of 50,056 people have recovered across Pakistan.