Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan and Uttar Pradesh minister has passed away due to COVID-19 related complications, his younger brother Pushpendra Chauhan said on Sunday, as reported by a news agency. He was 73.

He had suffered multiple organ failure, as reported by a channel.

He admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing positive for the virus on July 12. His condition did not improve and after he developed other complications, Chauhan was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and breathed his last there.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest- serving opening partner scoring more than 3,000 runs.

He has served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector -- apart from being manager of the Indian Team during a tour of Australia.

The former player had made 153 runs in seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in his 12-year-long cricketing career.

Chauhan was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1981.

He was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha constituency in 1991 and 1998.

Anil Kumble condoled his death and tweeted, "Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family."