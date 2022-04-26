Former India cricketer Arun Lal is reportedly set to marry for the second time in Kolkata next month. The 38-year-old bride Bul Bul Saha is a long-time friend of the former cricketer and both have been in a relationship for quite some time. According to reports the couple got engaged about a month ago and now made it official to the whole world.

Images of Lal’s wedding invite are going viral. As per the viral image, the wedding will take place at the Peerless Inn, Esplanade, Kolkata next month. The wedding card has reportedly been sent to the players of the Bengal cricket team, the officials of Cricket Association of Bengal and close family and friends.

As per media reports, the 66-year-old former Bengal opener, who has been taking care of his first wife Reena, has obtained her consent to marry his current partner Bul Bul. Reebok and Lal have been separated with mutual consent.

Lal, a cancer survivor, was until 2016 part of the commentary panel during both international and domestic cricket matches. Ever since he took over the coaching mantle of the Bengal Ranji outfit, there has been a massive improvement in their performance. The team made it to the quarterfinals by accumulating 18 points with three wins on the trot.