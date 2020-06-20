Felt Free, Mentally Happy The Day I Retired: Yuvraj Singh

HYDERABAD: Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh went all candid in a recent interview and and said that he left cricket because he was not enjoying the sport after a point of time.

The left hand batsman was part of India’s 2007 T20 world cup and 2011 ICC World Cup winning team.

“When you are at a fast pace in life you don’t realise a lot of things and suddenly you are like what has happened here and I am sitting here at home for 2-3 months, obviously for a different reasons. I have got to a stage when cricket was not helping me mentally, I always wanted to play cricket but it was not helping me in a good state of mind. I was dragging myself and thinking ‘when do I have to retire, should I retire, should I not retire, should I play for another season’” said the 38-year-old cricketer said, as reported by a daily.

“I miss the game sometime but more often I do not miss it because I have played for so many years," he said.



"I get so many messages for fans, so much love that I feel really blessed. More than anything the respect the game has given you, and if you are happy with that respect you have earned for the last 20 years I think it’s the right time to move on.

So, I think the day I retired I was free, it was a very emotional moment, I can’t put that in word but certainly, I feel free after that, mentally very happy. I hadn’t slept since many years and I tried to sleep really well.”

Yuvraj has played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests in his career.