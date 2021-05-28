England Board Will Not Change Its Schedule For IPL 2021

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will not change its home schedule for any reason. said England director Ashley Giles. Giles' comments come amid rumors that the Indian cricket board may ask, or has already asked, the ECB to alter the next Test series between India and England so that the postponed Indian Premier League can be completed.

"I'm not aware of any official demands for anything to be shifted. The matches will be where they are as far as we're concerned and what we're prepared for," said Giles.

"It's hardly surprising that there's a lot of speculation. Everyone is eager to play cricket. But we haven't gotten anything official yet, so we're pressing on," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the BCCI will contact the England board to reschedule the fourth test match against England in order to reschedule the IPL 2021. If that happens, BCCI will get a 30-day gap to resume the IPL.