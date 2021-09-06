ENG vs IND: Fans Brand Shardul Thakur 'Lord’ After His Half Century Saves India

In the first innings of the fourth Test at The Oval in London, Shardul Thakur smashed 57 runs off 36-balls to pull India out of a big hole on Day 1. He managed to save India from having an embarrassing total. In the end, India scored 191 all out, thanks to his contribution. Fans were really impressed with the way Thakur was batting.

During the second innings, things changed a bit. India managed to grab a stable position when compared to the first innings. England on the other hand was at an advantage position with visitors at a lead with only 213 runs with four wickets remaining. Thakur once again demonstrated his batsmanship. Along with Pant, they put on 100 runs in partnership.

Fans pointed out that this is Shardul's style. He comes to India’s rescue whenever things are difficult. Give him a bat and he will get India out of tension. If you look at him during the Gabba Test, the cricketer managed to score the most crucial half-century for India.

On Twitter, fans started calling him “Lord.” They hailed him and thanked Thakur for always performing so well when the country is in need. Meme fest began with everyone praising the cricketer for his batting.

Check out the Reactions

Hum toh aap ko bowler samaj rahe the aap tho Warrior nikley🙌💥 Lord Shardul#Shardulthakur #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oKVv6wIkCF — Soumen (@IamSoumenbiswal) September 2, 2021

England bowlers after watching shardul batting be like #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/ooUBxpaXv7 — sarcasm__27 (@rahuljoshi144) September 2, 2021