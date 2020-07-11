KOLKATA: Eden Gardens cricket stadium will be used as a COVID-19 quarantine facility for Kolkata police personnel, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya said on Friday.

The CAB in an official statement said that it will allow Kolkata police to use under galleries of Eden Gardens cricket stadium as the facility. The under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, more space is required, then J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure, according to the statement.

There was an emergent meeting held at the Kolkata Police Headquarters with senior CAB officials and it was followed by a joint inspection at the Eden Gardens. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the inspection.

"It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for police personnel who are

covid warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J Blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative Activities remain unaffected," Mr Dalmiya said, as quoted by a news agency.

Since the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the CAB to use them for conducting its activities and/or for its administrative work, the statement said.

The groundsmen and other staff would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.