Dwayne Bravo's Message To Chennai People

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has expressed his concerns over the rising Covid cases in the state of Tamil Nadu. He took to social media to ask people to follow the protocols issued by state and central governments.

Bravo, in an Instagram video, refers to Chennai as his "second home."He said he is aware of the dire situation in the state as a result of the rising number of Covid cases. He advised people to be extra careful to keep themselves and their loved ones safe during these trying times.

He also urged citizens to follow all government directives and procedures in order to assist them in dealing with the crisis. He said, "We are in trying times; we can't give up; we are all champions. In a video, he urged people to get vaccinated if they have the opportunity.