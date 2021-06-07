Dinesh Karthik Eyes Middle Order Batsmen Slot In T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik said that the dimension of wicketkeeping has changed a lot and now there is hardly any wicketkeeper-batsman. He further added that there are batsmen-wicketkeepers. He also said that the, "Captans want the wicketkeepers to contribute a lot with the bat. In the earlier days, most of the players are wicketkeeper-batsment but from the past couple of decades, it has been completely changed. Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist have contributed a lot with the bat."

Dinesh Karthik sang praises for Wriddhiman Saha and for him, he is one of the best keepers in the world. He also said that Pant has come a long way with his batting and contributed a lot. He expressed his desire to be a part of T20 World Cups which are going to be held this year and next year.

Speaking with Cricket Next, Karthik said that, "What they want to see is not the age but how fit you are. If you can get through the fitness tests, it means you are ready to play for the country. My aim is to play for the country in the T20 World Cups. There are back-to-back T20 World Cups, this year and the next year, and I am doing everything I can to be a part of that."

Dinesh asserted that he had done his best in the past and played well for India in T20s up till then. He said that the World Cup didn't go well and he got chucked out of the T20 as well. He said that he had played only 302 tests for India and is very grateful to have played this sport.

Dinesh said that if an opportunity is given to him especially in the middle order which he feels as a specialised slot, the ability to win games and set up good score to help the team emerge out victorious. He said that his focus was always on playing middle order.