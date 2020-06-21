NEW DELHI: Cricketer David Warner is back again with yet another dance number and joining him is his wife Candice Warner and children in background.

The duo grooved to the hit Bollywood track 'Sauda Khara Khara' from the film Good Newwz and fans are in love their dance.

Watch the video:

Earlier, Warner shared a TikTok video of him dancing with his daughter to ‘Sheila ki Jawani’, the hugely popular Bollywood track featuring Katrina Kaif.

“Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone,” he captioned the post.

The family also grooved to Mind Block from the popular Telugu movie ‘Sarileru Neekevaru’. “After 50 attempts, and (we) will show a video of the attempts later, we almost got there. Haha thoughts?? #mindblock” captioned Warner while tagging Mahesh Babu.

The Australian star was also seen shaking a leg to other popular Telugu songs like Buttabomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa, and Pakka Local, and his family also joined in.

He had shaved his head in support of medical staff and healthcare workers fighting relentlessly against the coronavirus pandemic. Warner had shared a time-lapse video of him shaving his head on his Instagram account, and went on to nominate fellow Australian cricketer Steve Smith and India captain Virat Kohli.

In February, Warner was reinstated as captain of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season. Warner, who led the Sunrisers to title win in 2016, takes over from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. The 33-year-old had stepped down as captain after he was barred from participating in the 2018 season of the tournament in the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Warner served a one-year ban for his role and returned to international cricket before last year's World Cup.

