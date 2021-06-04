David Warner-Candice Love Story

David Warner, Australian batsman, and Sunrisers Hyderabad Skipper, and his wife Candice have been grabbing the headlines from the time the IPL matches were suspended till he returned home. David Warner always comes up with new ideas to treat his fans.

Be it his TikTok video or reface videos, his cricket fans enjoy it. David Warner always plays the perfect family man. He often shares pictures of his family. Most of us know that David Warner and Candice had a love marriage, but do you know their love journey? If not, let's have a look.

Candice revealed how she met the famous cricketer for the first time. She disclosed that the two grew up around 500 meters apart but had never met before. Candice even said that at their first meeting, Warner didn't make a good impression on her.

We had met a couple of years before we got together. I had just completed the City2Surf course, and he had a girlfriend."God, he's not very friendly," I said to our common friend. We were just saying hello because we were from the region, and he was a little arrogant and disrespectful, so I was like, "whatever," Candice recalled.

Candice also revealed that after seeing Warner on TV, she messaged him on social media. "I was really uninterested, and I recall seeing something about him on Foxtel or whatever. I also sent him a tweet in the year 2013. The 36-year-old recalled, "We just started conversing and it proceeded from there."

Warner and his ladylove married in 2015, and they've been setting relationship goals for their fans ever since. Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose, the couple's three kids, were born to them. Currently, the left-handed batsman is spending time with his family at home. He must, though, keep an eye on Australia's upcoming tour of the West Indies.