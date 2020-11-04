Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In IPL 2020
The Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament is always the Best Vs Best. The franchisees are ready to give the best to their teams. They invest on the best players in the auction to ensure their team wins the title.
It’s known that those who score the highest runs will get an orange cap. Just like last season of the IPL, KL Rahul and David Warner were in the top 2 in the highest run scorers of the IPL 13 Season. Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul still leads the orange cap despite the team getting eliminated from the season. Devadutt Padikkal has been a promising player for RCB and not a single Rajasthan Royals batsman has made it to the list.
Let’s have look at currently leading top 10 scorers
|
Position
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Number Of Matches
|
Team
|
1
|
KL Rahul
|
670
|
14
|
KXIP
|
2
|
David Warner
|
529
|
14
|
SRH
|
3
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
525
|
14
|
DC
|
4
|
Devadutt Padikkal
|
472
|
14
|
RCB
|
5
|
Virat Kholi
|
460
|
13
|
RCB
|
6
|
Faf du Plessis
|
449
|
13
|
CSK
|
7
|
Quinton de Kock
|
443
|
14
|
MI
|
8
|
Shubman Gill
|
440
|
14
|
KKR
|
9
|
Ishan Kishan
|
428
|
12
|
MI
|
10
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
424
|
11
|
KXIP
: