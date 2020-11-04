Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In IPL 2020

Nov 04, 2020, 15:41 IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament is always the Best Vs Best. The franchisees are ready to give the best to their teams. They invest on the best players in the auction to ensure their team wins the title.

It’s known that those who score the highest runs will get an orange cap. Just like last season of the IPL, KL Rahul and David Warner were in the top 2 in the highest run scorers of the IPL 13 Season. Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul still leads the orange cap despite the team getting eliminated from the season. Devadutt Padikkal has been a promising player for RCB and not a single Rajasthan Royals batsman has made it to the list.

Let’s have look at currently leading top 10 scorers

Position

Player

Runs

Number Of Matches

Team

1

KL Rahul

670

14

KXIP

2

David Warner

529

14

SRH

3

Shikhar Dhawan

525

14

DC

4

Devadutt Padikkal

472

14

RCB

5

Virat Kholi

460

13

RCB

6

Faf du Plessis

449

13

CSK

7

Quinton de Kock

443

14

MI

8

Shubman Gill

440

14

KKR

9

Ishan Kishan

428

12

MI

10

Mayank Agarwal

424

11

KXIP

