Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament is always the Best Vs Best. The franchisees are ready to give the best to their teams. They invest on the best players in the auction to ensure their team wins the title.

It’s known that those who score the highest runs will get an orange cap. Just like last season of the IPL, KL Rahul and David Warner were in the top 2 in the highest run scorers of the IPL 13 Season. Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul still leads the orange cap despite the team getting eliminated from the season. Devadutt Padikkal has been a promising player for RCB and not a single Rajasthan Royals batsman has made it to the list.

Let’s have look at currently leading top 10 scorers

Position Player Runs Number Of Matches Team 1 KL Rahul 670 14 KXIP 2 David Warner 529 14 SRH 3 Shikhar Dhawan 525 14 DC 4 Devadutt Padikkal 472 14 RCB 5 Virat Kholi 460 13 RCB 6 Faf du Plessis 449 13 CSK 7 Quinton de Kock 443 14 MI 8 Shubman Gill 440 14 KKR 9 Ishan Kishan 428 12 MI 10 Mayank Agarwal 424 11 KXIP

