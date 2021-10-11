CSK Enters IPL Finals For Record 9th Time After Beating Delhi Capitals

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) during the Qualifier 1 match and qualified for the playoffs. CSK batsman Robin Uthappa rolled back the years as he scored a quickfire half-century in the match that was held on Sunday.

While the Chennai Super Kings won the toss, they opted to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the Delhi innings and Deepak Chahar took the bowling. The Chennai bowlers restricted the opponents' scoring. However, the Delhi batsmen managed to get 172/5, setting up a target of 173 runs for the Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai lost its first wicket in 0.4 overs, making fans feel that CSK would lose the match. But Vintage Uthappa joined the pitch with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first innings and added 100 for the second wicket.

Then, within two overs, Delhi managed to take another three wickets. Gaikwad and Rayudu went for the second run but Iyer did well to throw it towards the stumps. Rabada managed to collect the ball and disturb the furniture to catch Rayudu short.

Dhoni added the final touches to Chennai and chased their target of 173 and booked a place in the IPL 2021 finals. CSK will now be able to play its 9th IPL final, which is a record for most finals by a team in the tournament.