Cricketers Extend Diwali Wishes To All Their Fans

Nov 15, 2020, 12:16 IST
- Sakshi Post

Diwali, the festival of lights was celebrated across India on Saturday. Cricketers extended their Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones. Because of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the cricketers across the world have a huge number of fans across India as well.

Cricketers like Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Shane Watson and others poured their wishes to Indian friends and fans.

Former cricketers and current cricketers including  Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and many others took to Twitter to extend good wishes and they shared adorable pictures of themselves and their families.

Check out their tweets here:

