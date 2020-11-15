Cricketers Extend Diwali Wishes To All Their Fans

Diwali, the festival of lights was celebrated across India on Saturday. Cricketers extended their Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones. Because of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the cricketers across the world have a huge number of fans across India as well.

Cricketers like Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Shane Watson and others poured their wishes to Indian friends and fans.

Former cricketers and current cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and many others took to Twitter to extend good wishes and they shared adorable pictures of themselves and their families.

Check out their tweets here:

आप सभी को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। 🪔

May you be the source of joy & light in someone's life today. Happy Diwali! pic.twitter.com/HdRhu6nZko — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali from us to you. May this Diwali bring you lots of blessings & happiness. #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/SQFgEmlI7q — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2020

May the light & divinity of Diwali mark the end of all darkness that 2020 has brought. A special thanks to our selfless frontline workers who’ve battled the pandemic with an admirable sense of duty. May you all spend Diwali in the warmth & company of close ones. Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/cjR6U6BNk5 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali from us to all 🪔 pic.twitter.com/A6T7EQsTzb — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali to all. Lighten up with your loved ones. Stay safe and sound 😁 🪔 @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/oXwR3uQ3Yx — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 14, 2020