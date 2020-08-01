Cricketer and new father Hardik Pandya on Saturday took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his newborn son, calling him a "blessing from god". Pandya is seen holding his son in his hands probably inside the labour room and smiling at him.

The post instantly went viral and till now has over 2.2 million likes in that photo.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya were blessed with baby boy on Thursday. Hardik took to his social media on Thursday to share that Natasa had given birth to a baby boy.

The Indian all rounder and Natasa Stankovic, who announced their engagement on 1st January and in May, they said that they were expecting a baby.

Hardik who became father seems to be enjoying his new duties. He shared a photo on his Instagram story in which one could see him shopping for his newborn son. He tagged Natasa and wrote, "Baby's diapers are on the way."

In the photo, one could spot baby diapers lying on the back seat of his car. Just a day before Natasa gave birth to a baby boy, Hardik shared the picture with his partner on their way to the hospital.

On the cricketing front, Pandya has not been seen in action since September 2019 due to injury. He was expected to make his comeback in the ODI series against South Africa but it was postponed due to COVID-19. Pandya it seems will be seen donning the Mumbai Indian jersey later this year with IPL 2020.

