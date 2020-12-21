Cricket Fans Flood Twitter With Memes, Funny Jokes After India's Humiliating Defeat To Australia At Adelaide

After the dramatic loss of team India against Australia in the recent test match, twitter was filled with locals reacting to it with memes and jokes. From Sehwag to RCB to even Anushka Sharma, everything came into the list while memers were having fun.

In the recent India vs Australia test cricket match, India scored their lowest ever total. With the total of 90 runs, India set a really low target for the opponent team. The team managed to score just 36 runs of 9 overs in the second innings.

The Australian bowlers got rid of Jasprit Bumrah with a really easy catch. After Bumrah, Australian bowler Pat Cummins next eliminated Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara was sent back with zero runs as he was duck out. Mayank Agarwal managed only 9 runs out of 40 balls. Mayank was out after he ended up giving a really easy catch off Josh Hazlewood's bowling.

The locals on social media did not forget to have fun with this. India’s humiliating loss became the centre of many jokes on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the best ones here.

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

Anushka humne RCB ka lowest score ka record tod diya finally#AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/4vOibtOYK5 — Akhandbarbaadi (@akhandbarbaadi) December 19, 2020