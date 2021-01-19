Cricket Fans Credit Rahul Dravid For India's Historic Win Against Australia

Twitteratti are heaping praises on former India batsman Rahul Dravid for his efforts in India clinching the match against the Australians at Gabba on Tuesday.

Dravid, current NCA (National Cricket Academy) chief, has worked with many talents including Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar who are a part of India's Playing XI in the Gabba Test against Australia.

Check Out the tweets here:

In a tweet two days before the match commentator Harsha Bhogle acknowledged Dravid's work as a mentor and coach.

If India is still able to put out a reasonable team, we should applaud the 'A' tours over the last 3-4 years. Without them, the gap between fc and international cricket would have been very tough to bridge. Quiet thanks to Rahul Dravid too for the finishing school he has been. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2021

Washington Sundar first Indian after Rahul Dravid to score 50+ on debut at no 7 in overseas tests. pic.twitter.com/ApD0SAaD3v — Vinay (@Kattehaiklu) January 17, 2021

Last ODI inning of ##Rahul Dravid ## ...The Wall Of Indian Team...

Miss you ❤️ legend... Cricket will always remember you ... pic.twitter.com/GLNQSZsyiU — Prakash Singh Rawat (@Prakash82579555) January 17, 2021

We just cannot forget what Rahul Dravid has done with our younger players. We're wondering how can they be so resilient in their 1st or 2nd matches! Let's not forget they've been trained & mentored by Dravid. Who's still serving Indian cricket like none other! 🇮🇳🏏 https://t.co/sz5RPfPQF9 — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) January 17, 2021

No Indian victory is complete without a Rahul Dravid factor https://t.co/nSbFdmYzet — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) January 19, 2021

Brilliant fighting 50s for @imShard & @Sundarwashi5. See it this way. India are holding their own at the Gabba with fully a 2nd string attack & lower batting order. Such amazing depth Rahul Dravid’s mentoring has built. — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) January 17, 2021

A quote dedicated to Great Rahul Dravid Sir ❤️ He took the responsibility of strengthening the foundation of Indian Cricket by investing his time & energy in young talented players. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/QAaQZkd6XO — Sarcastic Shishir (@SarcsticShishir) January 19, 2021

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinches the four-Test series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant with his 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets. Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards' all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988.