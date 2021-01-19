Cricket Fans Credit Rahul Dravid For India's Historic Win Against Australia

Jan 19, 2021, 17:28 IST
Twitteratti are heaping praises on former India batsman Rahul Dravid for his efforts in India clinching the match against the Australians at Gabba on Tuesday.

Dravid, current NCA (National Cricket Academy) chief, has worked with many talents including Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar who are a part of India's Playing XI in the Gabba Test against Australia. 

In a tweet two days before the match  commentator Harsha Bhogle acknowledged Dravid's work as a mentor and coach.

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinches the four-Test series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant with his 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets. Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards' all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988.

