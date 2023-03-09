Cricket Diplomacy: How Modi, Aus PM Celebrated 75 Years of Friendship Through Cricket

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cricket diplomacy to a new level when he shared some cricketing moments with his visiting Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the Narendra Modi stadium here on Thursday.

To mark the celebration of 75 years of friendship through cricket, the two leaders opened the 4th India-Australia Test match today.

“Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!” PM Modi tweeted.

Both Modi and Albanese took a ‘lap of honour’ around the stadium in a modified golf cart which bore the message ‘Friendship through cricket’.

Later, the two prime ministers handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith ahead of the fourth and final India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium. PM Modi also shook hands with the players of both teams. Albanese also took a selfie with PM Modi in the stadium.

Modi and Albanese will attend a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Friday. The Australian PM is on a four-day state visit to India.