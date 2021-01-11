Come To India Trends On Twitter As Cricket Fans Applaud Ashwin’s Reply To Paine

In a heated exchange between Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the Australian captain Tim Paine, Ashwin’s reply to Paine’s remarks left everyone applauding for him.

During India's second innings on Day 5 of the third Test in Sydney, the Australian cricketer was trying to distract and annoy Ashwin by passing remarks. The match was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) where Ashwin and Rishabh Pant were giving their best to make India win.

After Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane’s wickets went down, Ashwin and Pant managed it well. It was Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari on the crease with Nathan Lyon’s turn to bowl. To disturb Ashwin’s concentration, Paine started jabbering.

Paine tried to take a dig at Ashwin and said, “Can't wait for you to come to the Gabba, Ash.” But Ashwin’s reply to him was something that the Australian captain will never forget. “Can't wait for you to come to India. It will be your last series,” came Ashwin’s reply.

India performed extraordinarily during the match with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring an amazing 77 runs and Rishabh Pant scoring a sensational 97 runs. The stars of the match were Ashwin and Vihari. Their partnership gave India 62 runs taking the match to a draw.

Ashwin took to twitter after the match and congratulated the team. "Doesn’t matter if you are bruised and battered, just hang in there and you will have an opportunity to fight another day!! Test cricket teaches you life!! A big thanks to my team and well wishers," he posted.

Doesn’t matter if you are bruised and battered, just hang in there and you will have an opportunity to fight another day!! Test cricket teaches you life!! #SydneyTest 🙏🙏 A big thanks to my team and well wishers. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nBk50tZMK4 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2021

Fans reacted to it and showered Indian cricket team with praises. With Virat Kohli on leave, Pant and Jadeja injured, Indian cricketers still held their heads high and did not give up. They did not resort to any tactics and games in order to win the match.

Some fans also pointed out that Steve Smith was scruffing out the Batsman’s mark after the drinks break. But Rishabh Pant managed to stay cool and did not lose his guard.

