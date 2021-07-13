Chris Gayle First Player in History to Score 14K T20 Runs

RECORD ALERT: Chris Gayle, who is 41 years old and still going strong, is a real icon in limited-overs cricket as well as an entertainer in the shorter format. In the third T20I against Australia, the Universe Boss achieved yet another incredible feat, becoming the first batsman in the world to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket alone.

Gayle had struggled for West Indies in the first two games of the series, scoring only 4 and 13 runs. As criticism of his selection grew, Gayle demonstrated why he is still one of the best batsmen in the game's shortest format.

With a six off Adam Zampa, the hard-hitting batsman passed the 14k run mark in the 20-over game. Gayle smashed the Australian spinner for a maximum with the first ball of the 9th over of the innings. Gayle went on to get a half-century on the occasion, ensuring that he marked yet another major milestone in his cricketing career in style. Riley Meredith eventually dismissed him for 67.

Gayle's compatriot Kieron Pollard is next on the list, with 10836 runs in the format. With 1074 runs in 425 matches, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is not far behind Pollard. David Warner of Australia (10017 runs in 304 innings) and Virat Kohli of India (9992 runs in 310 innings) round out the top five.

Gayle has scored 13,971 runs at an average of 37.55 runs in 430 matches before the match. He currently has 22 hundreds and 86 half-centuries under his belt. In T20 cricket, Gayle has more than 1,000 fours and a thousand sixes to his credit.

When he was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 season, the 41-year-old hit an unbeaten 175 against the now-defunct Indian Premier League team Pune Warriors India.

In T20 internationals, Gayle is the top-scoring batsman for the West Indies.

Wow. Seven sixes in Chris Gayle's innings of 67 today takes him over the 14,000-run mark in Twenty20 cricket 🤯 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/Q8FvQ04xLh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle falls to Riley Meredith, but not before a trademark fifty, passing 14,000 T20 runs in the process!#WIvAUS | https://t.co/gtzSxh0BjZ pic.twitter.com/VY1N9XPczT — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle Completed 14K Runs in T20 Cricket Career. What a Legend of the game. #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/CNSSnCfZxZ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 13, 2021

There are still some who might go “oh it’s only T20 cricket” but 14,000 runs is an unimaginable number of runs in a format where a batsman rarely faces over 40 balls an innings. @henrygayle is indeed to T20 cricket what @sachin_rt is to ODIs #WIvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 13, 2021