Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Team's New Jersey For WTC Final

Indian Test player Cheteshwar Pujara has unveiled the new jersey that will be worn at the ICC World Test Championship final next month. India, lead by Virat Kohli, will compete for the crown in Southampton beginning June 18.

"The new kit is here! can't wait to get on the field! " Pujara captioned a photo of himself on Instagram sporting the newly minted jersey created for the momentous event.

On Saturday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a photo of himself wearing a historic Test jumper from the 1990s.

India will spend roughly two and a half months in the United Kingdom. Following the WTC, they will have a month-long rest before playing against England in a five-match series beginning August 4.