Check Virat Kohli's Response To Egg Trolls

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacted to the egg trolls on social media and put up a clarification through his Twitter handle. Kohli recently had a one-on-one question-and-answer session on Instagram, during which a fan inquired about his breakfast.

The cricketer revealed up about his current diet in one of his Instagram stories posts. Kohli wrote that he eats a lot of veggies, eggs, two cups of coffee, quinoa, a lot of spinach, and dosas, but in moderation.

Cricket fans were amused by Kohli's response, as they had previously assumed he ate a vegetarian diet. When admirers mocked him for including eggs in his ostensibly vegan diet, he resorted to Twitter to clear the air and put the matter to rest.

Kohli stated that he has never claimed to be a vegan and has always maintained to be a vegetarian.

I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want ) ️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) https://twitter.com/ imVkohli/status/ 1399648496769134593?ref_src= twsrc%5Etfw">June 1, 2021

Netizens rushed to share their thoughts on Kohli's comment as soon as he tweeted it.

Vegans eat no animal products, while vegetarians don't eat animals, but may eat products that come from them (such as dairy and eggs). — Cricket Chronicle 🇮🇳 (@Chronicle_cric) June 1, 2021

Have seen your old videos and one live session with Pietersen on diet issue. You've always said vegetarian and not vegan. However media has been reporting vegan since 2018. Egg is veg/non veg is debatable. Most credible org incl medical ones classify it as veg. With you on this. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 1, 2021