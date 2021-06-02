Check Virat Kohli's Response To Egg Trolls

Jun 02, 2021, 16:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacted to the egg trolls on social media and put up a clarification through his Twitter handle. Kohli recently had a one-on-one question-and-answer session on Instagram, during which a fan inquired about his breakfast.

The cricketer revealed up about his current diet in one of his Instagram stories posts. Kohli wrote that he eats a lot of veggies, eggs, two cups of coffee, quinoa, a lot of spinach, and dosas, but in moderation.

Cricket fans were amused by Kohli's response, as they had previously assumed he ate a vegetarian diet. When admirers mocked him for including eggs in his ostensibly vegan diet, he resorted to Twitter to clear the air and put the matter to rest.

Kohli stated that he has never claimed to be a vegan and has always maintained to be a vegetarian.

Check out his Tweet here:

Netizens rushed to share their thoughts on Kohli's comment as soon as he tweeted it.

