Check Ravi Shastri's Stunning Reply To Rumors On Dating Nimrat Kaur

Bollywood and cricket have a long-standing relationship. There have been countless instances in the past where cricketers have been linked to actresses. However, most of the time, such reports are false. Ravi Shastri, India's head coach, was linked to Nimrat Kaur at one point. In 2018, this remained consistent.

Shastri, on the other hand, stepped forward and cleared the air in his trademark style. During the England series, Shastri described it as the "greatest load of dung."

"Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung, Cow dung says it all." "When I say cow dung, you must understand," Shastri had said.

Shastri, on the other hand, has always been known for his odd one-liners. He was recently questioned about online trolling and memes in relation to his drinking habits.

"It's just banter, all banter," said Ravi Shastri. They do it to have a good time. I just laughed it off. It makes no difference whether I drink lemon water or consume milk and honey. Enjoy the beverage, and do so at my expense. When you share something like that, a lot of people laugh and smile. Ravi Shastri stated, "Enjoy it as long as the team does well."

Ravi Shastri and his team are currently preparing to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final.