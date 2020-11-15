Celebrating 31 Years Of Sachin Tendulkar's International Cricket Debut

Today marks a special day when Sachin Tendulkar India's batting legend, Master Blaster, God of Cricket for many cricket fans and cricketers too, made his first international debut.

It was on November 15, 1989 when India’s batsman Sachin Tendulkar made his first debut in international cricket. He made his debut in a test match between India and Pakistan that was played in Karachi in 1989. The match had ended in a draw and Tendulkar scored 15 runs in his first innings.

Sachin remains the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODIs. He is the only cricketer in history who scored 100 international hundreds. Tendulkar represented India for 24 years and during his tenure he played six world cups.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and share Tendulkar first and last international game picture and tweeted that," Thank you for inspiring billions across the globe.'' Tendulkar announced his retirement from international cricket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2013.

Last year, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame and continues to be the country’s favourite cricketer.

