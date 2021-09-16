Virat Kohli announces he will step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup in UAE. Expressing his gratitude for those who supported him in his journey, he stated that he needed to give himself some space after playing in all three formats for the last 8-9 years i. He also stated that he would continue in the T20 format as a batsman.

The captain also said that he had taken this decision after a lot of contemplation and discussion with Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma and would be stepping down after the World Cup was over in Dubai in the month of October. He also mentioned that he had spoken to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah and would continue his services to the Indian Cricket team to the best of his ability.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account on Thursday that he would step down as the captain of the T20 team after the world cup, but would continue in other formats.

