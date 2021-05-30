BCCI In Talks With CWI On Advancing CPL 2021 To Avoid Clash With IPL

The BCCI is trying to convince Cricket West Indies management to conduct the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) a week earlier to ensure that will not clash with the IPL matches which will be resumed to be held in the UAE in September.

IPL season 14 which was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume in the UAE and was approved by the BCCI.

The CPL 2021 is scheduled to start from August 28, where the final will be held on September 19, while the IPL is to be resumed from September 18 to October 10 which does not leave the players with any time to settle down or practise.

A BCCI source said that they are in talks with Cricket West Indies. "If CPL can be finished a few days in advance, it would help in a bubble to bubble transfer of all players to Dubai and in time to complete the mandatory three-day quarantine", they added.

If the BCCI fails to make an agreement with the CWI, then there is a chance that some of the biggest players would miss the initial matches of resumed IPL.

As per resources, the big names involved are Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine and Trinidad and Tobago coach Brendon McCullum.