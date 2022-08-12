Mumbai: Good news for IPL fans as the most-awaited Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament is slated to begin from March 2023, a senior BCCI official confirmed it on Friday. BCCI has set aside a one-month window for the inaugural edition of IPL. There will likely be five teams in the first-ever IPL edition.

BCCI is expected to deliberate on matters related to conduc women’s IPL at its annual general meeting in September this year. The meeting will likely discuss the planning and sale of tournaments media rights.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Indian cricket board has made changes to its women’s domestic calendar to make way for the women's IPL edition. The women’s cricket season generally goes on from November to April and has been advanced by a month.

“Yes, the WIPL will start in the first week of March and we have earmarked a four-week window for the first year. The T20 World Cup in South Africa is from February 9 to 26 and immediately after that we plan to hold the WIPL,” a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity

