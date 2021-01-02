BCCI President Sourav Ganguly In ICU After Suffering Mild Cardiac Arrest

Sourav Ganguly, current BCCI President suffered a mild cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. Earlier today, the former Indian captain complained of chest pains and starting feeling dizzy. He was admitted to Woodlands hospital in hometown Kolkata.

Ganguly was at the gym, when he suffered a blackout. His family members rushed him to the hospital at 11am. He was taken to ICU (intensive care unit) and received immediate treatment there. After the treatment and all the necessary examinations, he was shifted to another ward. His condition is stable as of now.

During his workout at the gym, Ganguly suddenly started feeling unwell and dizzy. He experienced chest pain, confirmed the family members. The hospital officials along with cardiologist Saroj Mandal will take care of Ganguly’s treatment.

A hospital official said that Ganguly is stable now. They are checking whether the pain was a result of any cardiac problem or not. They will have to conduct various tests to fully understand the condition.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted and wished for Ganguly’s speedy recovery. “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of Sourav Ganguly. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” shared Shah.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also posted about Ganguly. “Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” tweeted the CM.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished its President a speedy recovery. Current Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also wished the former captain a speedy recovery.